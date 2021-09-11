Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 18,630 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.18. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

