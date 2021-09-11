Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 198,259 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,259 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pan American Silver worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

