Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Display worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.75.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

