Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 28,485 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Meritor worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTOR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 663.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $11,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Meritor by 143.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 223,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Meritor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

