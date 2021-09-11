Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 300,304 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,775 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 300,304 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of Perficient worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 93.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

