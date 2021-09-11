Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 64,541 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,541 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.09% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 104,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4,348.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

