Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 732,404 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 732,404 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Cimarex Energy worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -215.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.