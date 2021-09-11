Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

