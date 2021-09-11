Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,868 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

