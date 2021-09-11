Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of WEX worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $8,129,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

NYSE WEX opened at $170.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

