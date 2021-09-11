Frontier (FRONT) Trading 20.4% Higher This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $63.04 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

