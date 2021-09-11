FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.90. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 39,458 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.