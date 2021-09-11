Function X Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Function X has a market cap of $65.41 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,470.10 or 1.00030740 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061143 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008515 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00078994 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001327 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007308 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006061 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
