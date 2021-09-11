Function X Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Function X has a market cap of $65.41 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,470.10 or 1.00030740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

