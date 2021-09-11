Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $367.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $354,347.26 and approximately $367.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,898.30 or 0.99845135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.54 or 0.07090707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00923768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

