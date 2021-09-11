FunFair (FUN) Market Cap Reaches $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

