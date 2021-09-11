FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00059275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00163319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043174 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

