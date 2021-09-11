Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.00 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

