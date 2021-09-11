Fuse Network Reaches One Day Volume of $209,962.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $209,962.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

