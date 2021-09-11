Fusible (FUSII) One Day Volume Tops $46,803.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $141,347.49 and $46,803.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

