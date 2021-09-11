FUZE Token (FUZE) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $25,940.88 and $65,687.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $34.29 or 0.00075109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00183327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.25 or 1.00041749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.95 or 0.07123788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00871049 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

