FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

