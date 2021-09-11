Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.4%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

