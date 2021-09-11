Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Cap of $148.41 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $148.41 million and $3.46 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.