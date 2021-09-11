GAMEE Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $443,301.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00181643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,327.61 or 0.99885256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.37 or 0.07127348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00863008 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

