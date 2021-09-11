GamerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $967,100.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $967,100.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

