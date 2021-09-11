Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5,269.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 113.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 163.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $313.66 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

