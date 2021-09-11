GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. GATX has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

