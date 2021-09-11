Geeq (GEEQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,597.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $193,597.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

