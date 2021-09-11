Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.18 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $171.36 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00161739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043740 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 173,196,190 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

