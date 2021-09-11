Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $451.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

