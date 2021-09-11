General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 289,489 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of General Dynamics worth $76,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,780. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day moving average is $188.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

