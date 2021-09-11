Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $572.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $879.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

