Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $3.82 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00008499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $262,134.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

