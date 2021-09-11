GenesisX (XGS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $513.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $48,649.26 and $513.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,886,215 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

