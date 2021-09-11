GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $934,544.43 and approximately $695.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00401216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,328.46 or 1.00018426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00060899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00079402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

