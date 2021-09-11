GeoDB Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 11% against the dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $51,280.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00162296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00730369 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

