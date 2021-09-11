Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.44% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.