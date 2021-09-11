GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $19.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00043731 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,978,559 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.