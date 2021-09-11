Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.58 and last traded at $44.59. Approximately 30,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.