GoldFund Trading Down 55.8% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $140,392.74 and approximately $23.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005744 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000196 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.