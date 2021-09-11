Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11.

