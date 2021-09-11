Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.88. 339,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 469,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The stock has a market cap of C$728.03 million and a PE ratio of -94.10.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

