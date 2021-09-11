Govi Price Reaches $2.74 on Major Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00006022 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and $132,197.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

