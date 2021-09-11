Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Graham worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $591.62 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

