Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,964 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Graphic Packaging worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 197,858 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 90,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 70,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,393 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.96 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

