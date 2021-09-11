Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 711,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

