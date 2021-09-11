Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.37 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.