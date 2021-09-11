Gratus Capital LLC Sells 19,230 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.