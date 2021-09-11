Graviocoin Price Down 6.2% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $143.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00394923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

