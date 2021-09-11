Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Green Dot worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $249,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock worth $524,990. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

